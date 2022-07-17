Five people found dead in three districts

Five people including two women have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Netrakona and Sunamganj, in two days.

PIROJPUR: The body of a woman was recovered from a ditch in Indurkani Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nilufa Yasmin, 55, wife of Abu Biswas, a resident of Dakshin Chnadipur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Nilufa went out of the house on Thursday, but did not return. The family members could not find her anywhere.

Later on, locals spotted her body in a ditch in the area on Friday evening.

On information, police recovered the body with the help of fire service personnel and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Indurkani Police Station (PS) Md Enamul Haque said Nilufa Yasmin might have fallen down in the ditch while collecting banana and drowned.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

NETRAKONA: Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Purbadhala and Durgapur upazilas of the district on Thursday.

The body of a young man was recovered from the Dhalai River in Purbadhala Upazila at night.

The deceased was identified as Pritam, 20, son of Md Jalil, a resident of Bishkakuni Village under Bishkakuni Union in the upazila.

Purbadhala PS OC (Investigation) Abul Kalam said Pritam went missing in the Dhalai River while catching fish there.

On information, a team of divers rushed in and recovered his body from the river at around 10pm, the OC added.

On the other hand, police recovered the half-decomposed body of a woman from a coffin in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 50, could not be known immediately.

Durgapur PS OC Md Shibirul Islam said locals spotted the body inside a coffin at Balur Char on the bank of the Kangsha River in Banderbari Village under Kakoirgarha Union in the upazila at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the OC added.

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ: The bodies of two men were recovered from the Chaptir Haor in Derai Upazila of the district on Thursday after one day of their missing.

The deceased were identified as Mujibur Rahman, 45, son of Shafiq Uddin, and Anhar Mia, 17, son of Mirza Hossain. Both of them were residents of Chandipur Village in the upazila.

Sunamganj Fire Service Station sources said the duo went missing after a boat capsized in the Chaptir Haor on Wednesday evening.

On information, fire service personnel rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but could not find any of them.

Later on, the divers recovered the body of Mujibur Rahman from Kalibui area in the haor at around 12pm on Thursday.

The body of Anhar Mia was recovered at around 6pm on Thursday.

Both of the deceased were buried at their family graveyards in the area on Thursday night.











