Six murdered in four districts

Six people including a woman and her two minor girls have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Dinajpur, Jashore, Bandarban and Jhenidah, in two days.

DINAJPUR: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Bardin Islam Baten, 35, son of late Abu Taleb, was a resident of Moddha Basudevpur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said there had been a conflict in between Baten's younger brother Insan and Emon over money distribution related to drugs.

On Friday afternoon, Baten resolved the matter between them.

But, Emon along with his three associates attacked on Baten at around 8:30 pm at a tea shop in Matpara area and stabbed him there indiscriminately over the issue.

Critically injured Baten was taken to Hakimpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur Police Station (PS) Shoriful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

JASHORE: A man surrendered himself to police after strangling his wife and two minor daughters in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Police sources said Jahirul Islam Babu, 33, a resident of Jagannathpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district, on Friday evening surrendered at Bosundia Police Camp under Jashore Kotwali PS and confessed his crime.

According to his confessional statement, Jahirul killed his wife Sabina Yasmin Bithi, 28, and two daughters Samaiya, 9, and Safia, 2, by wrapping a towel around their necks by turns while returning home from his in-laws' house in Siddhipasha Village of Abhaynagar Upazila.

Later on, he left the bodies at a banana orchard in Chapatola Village in the upazila.

Police recovered the bodies from the scene at night and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies after Jahirul's confessional statement, said Abhaynagar PS OC AKM Shamim Hasan.

Police suspect that the murder might have been occurred due to a family feud.

However, Jahirul would be produced before a court after primary interrogation, the OC added.

BANDARBAN: A man was slaughtered by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shaichingmang Marma, 40, son of Khyudu Marma of Dardari Noa Para Village under Rupashi Para Union in Lama Upazila of the district. He was a jhum farmer by profession.

The deceased's wife Umenu Marma, 36, said three masked men entered their house in Ward No. 4 Natun Headman Para under No. 6 Baghmara Union in Sadar Upazila at around 1am and slaughtered Shaichingmang Marma.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police sources said the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

JHENAIDAH: A man has been killed allegedly being hit with a stick while attempting to stop the fight between his two sons.

The occurrence took place at Maheshpur Upazila in the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Mannan, a resident of Sejiya Village in the upazila.

Maheshpur PS OC Selim Mia said Mannan was hit with a stick when he was going to stop the fight between his two sons over a family feud, for which he was critically injured.

He was rushed to Maheshpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mannan's sons fled the scene after the occurrence, adding that the OC said police are in action to arrest the duo.














