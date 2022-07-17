Water crisis hampers jute retting at Gurudaspur



The photo shows some farmers harvesting jute in Gurudaspur Upazila. photo: observer

Their dream of harvesting the golden fibre this season was going hopefully seeing bright growth of jute fields. But the water shortage in retting places, such as canal or ditch, is hampering their post-cutting activities. Now cut jute plants are lying piled on fields and being damaged.

Frustrated growers blamed poor rainfall for suffering in retting of jute in the upazila.

Getting good prices of jute produce in the last year, farmers shifted to jute farming in Gurudaspur hoping good price this year too. The weather remained favourable. Like growers the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Gurudaspur also started to see bumper yielding. But the heat stress and low rainfall became the hindrance. Now tension is causing folds on foreheads of most growers.

Gurudaspur Upazila DAE Agriculture Officer Md Harunur Rashid said, the last year's fair price of jute prompted growers in the upazila to enhance jute farming; additional 300 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under jute in the upazila this year; the total jute cultivation stood at 4,150 ha through 15,000 growers in the upazila. The Tosha variety of jute was cultivated on 4,000 ha while the local variety was on150 ha.

A visit on Thursday at 11am to jute fields found pictures of heat stress of the summer making the nature hostile. Piles of un-retted jute plants were seen across fields.

While talking with this correspondent, growers said some growers have managed retting of plants in ponds and small marshes; their harvesting is going up for irrigation costs.

At least ten growers of Khubjipur Union have already counted extra-farming cost by purchasing fertilizer at higher price amid crisis. Now they are counting extra costs again for retting in rivers and beels. Due to labourer wages and transportation cost, the cultivation expense is also increasing.

This year per bigha farming cost of jute stood at about Tk 16,000 with average production of eight maunds.

At present per maund jute market price is Tk 2,500-2,700. This price rate is profitable for growers.

Upazila DAE Officer Md Matiar Rahman said, this year's jute cultivation has exceeded the target in the upazila; in-field jute condition is good; cutting is going on; but due to dearth of water growers are becoming frustrated. "We're advising ribbon retting among growers. It will keep farming cost lower and ensure good quality."











