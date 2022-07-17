Two crushed under train in Pabna, Rajshahi

Two people including a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Pabna and Rajshahi, in four days.

SANTHIA, PABNA: A housewife was crushed under a train in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nilufa Khatun, 52, wife of Shahid Ali, a resident of Bishnupur Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the Dhalarchar Intercity Express Train hit Nilufa Khatun in Bishnupur Purbapara area at around 8:30am while she was crossing the rail line, which left her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Santhia Police Station Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that they informed the matter to Ishwardi Railway Police for taking necessary measures.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A young man was crushed under a train in Bagha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi GRP Police Shafiqul Islam said locals saw the body of the youth on the rail line near Arani Railway Station at around 8am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.















