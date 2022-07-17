

Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata

According to sources at the Patharghata fish-landing station (BFDC), in FY21-22 a total of 2,475.93 metric tons (MT) of hilsa was netted against 1,152.56 MT in FY 20-21. Other sea fishes were recorded at 2,324.21 MT in the FY 21-22 and 1,581.36 MT in FY 20-21.

The data statistics was confirmed by Marketing Officer at the Ghat Biplob Kumar Sarkar. He said in FY 20-21, the government got a revenue of Tk 99, 96,656 and Tk 1, 92, 92,329 in the FY 21-22.

The government revenue percentage was estimated at Tk 1.25. But the hilsa pieces were smaller in size, he maintained.

According to sources at Fisheries & Livestock Ministry and Department of Fisheries (DoF), under 'Sustainable Coastal & Marine Fisheries Project in Bangladesh' project, living condition of fishing community will be improved; expected development of sea fish resources will be ensued; and fishing skills of fishers will be strengthened.

Under the project, alternative employment tools will also be provided to fishers while necessary infrastructures will be raised at the Ghat.

Besides, the DoF is carrying out the implementation of 'Hilsa Resource Development and Management Project' in assistance with the World Bank to increase hilsa production.

The project started its activities in 2020. So far 265 fishers and boatmen have been trained up under the project in Patharghata.

As rehabilitation package during the fishing ban, food assistance for the fishing families in Patharghata has been launched under the VGF programme. A total of 11,411 fishers of the upazila are getting the food assistance.

General Secretary of the Warehouse Owner Association-Patharghata Unit Md Enamul Hossain said, despite a huge revenue collection by the government, infrastructure of Pathaghata Fish Landing Station did not improve.

Due to narrow barrier, enough number of trawlers cannot reach the Ghat at a time. That is why trawlers from other areas are reluctant to anchor at the Ghat, he further said. If the market space is enlarged adequately, fish-laden trawlers will start to come increasingly, he maintained.

Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Apu said, under different governmental initiatives the hilsa production has increased in the southern region; coastal fishers have caught a good volume of hilsa; the hilsa production success has been possible for effective Jatka preservation, sound reserve channel management, and uninterrupted breeding.

In order to raise the hilsa production, a combined operation has been conducted by the ministry, DoF, Coastguard, and Navy, he added.











