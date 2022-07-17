Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata

Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata

PATHARGHATA, July 16: Hilsa production has been more than double in Patharghata Upazila of the district in the fiscal year 2021-2022 (FY 21-22) compared to that of the FY 20-21.
According to sources at the Patharghata fish-landing station (BFDC), in FY21-22 a total of 2,475.93 metric tons (MT) of hilsa was netted against 1,152.56 MT in FY 20-21. Other sea fishes were recorded at 2,324.21 MT in the FY 21-22 and 1,581.36 MT in FY 20-21.
The data statistics was confirmed by Marketing Officer at the Ghat Biplob Kumar Sarkar. He said in FY 20-21, the government got a revenue of Tk 99, 96,656 and Tk 1, 92, 92,329 in the FY 21-22.
The government revenue percentage was estimated at Tk 1.25. But the hilsa pieces were smaller in size, he maintained.
According to sources at Fisheries & Livestock Ministry and Department of Fisheries (DoF), under 'Sustainable Coastal & Marine Fisheries Project in Bangladesh' project, living condition of fishing community will be improved; expected development of sea fish resources will be ensued; and fishing skills of fishers will be strengthened.
Under the project, alternative employment tools will also be provided to fishers while necessary infrastructures will be raised at the Ghat.
Besides, the DoF is carrying out the implementation of 'Hilsa Resource Development and Management Project' in assistance with the World Bank to increase hilsa production.
The project started its activities in 2020.  So far 265 fishers and boatmen have been trained up under the project in Patharghata.
As rehabilitation package during the fishing ban, food assistance for the fishing families in Patharghata has been launched under the VGF programme. A total of 11,411 fishers of the upazila are getting the food assistance.
General Secretary of the Warehouse Owner Association-Patharghata Unit Md Enamul Hossain said, despite a huge  revenue collection by the government, infrastructure of Pathaghata Fish Landing Station did not improve.    
Due to narrow barrier, enough number of trawlers cannot reach the Ghat at a time. That is why trawlers from other areas are reluctant to anchor at the Ghat,  he further said. If the market space is enlarged adequately, fish-laden trawlers will start to come increasingly, he maintained.  
Patharghata Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Jayanta Kumar Apu said, under different governmental initiatives the hilsa production has increased in the southern region; coastal fishers have caught a good volume of hilsa; the hilsa production success has been possible for effective Jatka preservation, sound reserve channel management, and uninterrupted breeding.
In order to raise the hilsa production, a combined operation has been conducted by the ministry, DoF, Coastguard, and Navy, he added.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
55 detained on different charges in six districts
Alhaj MA Wahed, a member of Mymensingh District Awami League
Five people found dead in three districts
Six murdered in four districts
Water crisis hampers jute retting at Gurudaspur
Two crushed under train in Pabna, Rajshahi
Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft