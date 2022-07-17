Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Countryside Desk

A construction worker of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project died after a crane fell on him in Chandna Chourasta area on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway of Gazipur District on Friday afternoon.
Some others were also injured in the accident.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Mohsin Reza, a supplier of Rafiq Enterprise, said that the crane fell off a trailer truck, causing the death of the construction worker.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
 Maleq Khasru Khan, officer-in-Charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Bason Police Station, confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
55 detained on different charges in six districts
Alhaj MA Wahed, a member of Mymensingh District Awami League
Five people found dead in three districts
Six murdered in four districts
Water crisis hampers jute retting at Gurudaspur
Two crushed under train in Pabna, Rajshahi
Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft