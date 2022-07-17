Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur

A construction worker of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project died after a crane fell on him in Chandna Chourasta area on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway of Gazipur District on Friday afternoon.

Some others were also injured in the accident.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Mohsin Reza, a supplier of Rafiq Enterprise, said that the crane fell off a trailer truck, causing the death of the construction worker.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Maleq Khasru Khan, officer-in-Charge of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Bason Police Station, confirmed the incident.













