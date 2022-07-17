Three females electrocuted in Rajbari, Netrakona

Three females including a mother-daughter have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Rajbari and Netrakona, in two days.

RAJBARI: A woman and her one-year-old daughter were electrocuted in Kalukhali Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased were identified as Marjina Begum, 32, wife of Hossain Ali, and her minor daughter Chandni, residents of Bahar Kalukhali Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Marjina Begum and her daughter Chadni came in contact with a live electric wire after entering a new room of their house in the evening, which left them critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

NETRAKONA: A woman was electrocuted in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Achhia Khatun, 55, wife of Bande Ali, a resident of Chandigarh Village under Chandigarh Union in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Durgapur Police Station Saurav Saha said Acchia Khatun came in contact with live electricity while she was searching for her cattle at a duck farm in the area at night, which left the woman dead on the spot.

Necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the SI added.











