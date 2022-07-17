Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Four people including a transgender woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Thakurgaon, on Friday.
FARIDPUR: A youth has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Sabuj Dhali, 23, son of Abdul Hasem Dhali, a resident of Bania Village under Tongibari Upazila in Munshiganj District.
Police and local sources said Sabuj committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom at a rented house in Goalchamat Housing area at around 10 pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
CHATTOGRAM: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jalalabad Housing area in the city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 25, son of late Mostafa, a resident of Jalalabad Housing area under Khulshi PS in the city.
Police and local sources said Rubel had an altercation with his wife over family issues in the afternoon.
As a sequel to it, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Khulshi PS SI Diplu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday out of huff with his wife.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, son of Moiz Uddin, a resident of Saheber Char Village in the upazila.
According to local sources, Rashid had an altercation with his wife on Thursday afternoon over family issues.
As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in Dhonnar Bhita area on Friday afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an      autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Mohammad Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.
THAKURGAON: A transgender woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Brishti, 39, was a resident of Uttaran Ashrayan Gucchhagram at Kaharpara under Nargun Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Kamal Hossain said Brishti had been locked into a quarrel with one of her friends on Tuesday. She had been insulted and slapped at that time.
Later on, Brishti hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Friday noon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers are investigating whether she committed suicide or being killed, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
55 detained on different charges in six districts
Alhaj MA Wahed, a member of Mymensingh District Awami League
Five people found dead in three districts
Six murdered in four districts
Water crisis hampers jute retting at Gurudaspur
Two crushed under train in Pabna, Rajshahi
Hilsa production on the rise at Patharghata
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft