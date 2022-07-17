Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including a transgender woman have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Thakurgaon, on Friday.

FARIDPUR: A youth has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Dhali, 23, son of Abdul Hasem Dhali, a resident of Bania Village under Tongibari Upazila in Munshiganj District.

Police and local sources said Sabuj committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom at a rented house in Goalchamat Housing area at around 10 pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A young man reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Jalalabad Housing area in the city on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Mia, 25, son of late Mostafa, a resident of Jalalabad Housing area under Khulshi PS in the city.

Police and local sources said Rubel had an altercation with his wife over family issues in the afternoon.

As a sequel to it, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Khulshi PS SI Diplu confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday out of huff with his wife.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, son of Moiz Uddin, a resident of Saheber Char Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Rashid had an altercation with his wife on Thursday afternoon over family issues.

As a sequel to it, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house in Dhonnar Bhita area on Friday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon PS Mohammad Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A transgender woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Brishti, 39, was a resident of Uttaran Ashrayan Gucchhagram at Kaharpara under Nargun Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Kamal Hossain said Brishti had been locked into a quarrel with one of her friends on Tuesday. She had been insulted and slapped at that time.

Later on, Brishti hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the house on Friday noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating whether she committed suicide or being killed, the OC added.











