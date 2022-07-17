Video
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:09 AM
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in Pabna, Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Pabna and Kishoreganj, on Friday.
SANTHIA, PABNA: Three men were killed in a road accident in Santhia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Jewel, 30, son of Rustam Ali, and his cousin Suruzzaman, 39, son of Robi Chan; and their uncle Matin, 60, son of Juran Molla. All of them were residents of Jalalpur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said the trio were going to Shahjadpur from home in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.
At around 5pm, a pickup van hit the motorcycle in Chhoto Pathailhat area of Santhia Upazila, leaving Matin dead on the spot and two others seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Enayetpur Hospital, where Jewel and Suruzzaman succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers seized the killer pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia Police Station (PS) Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.
KISHOREGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Tarail Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Happy Akhter, 30, wife of Jaj Mia Talukder, a resident of Raytuti Pashchimpara Village under Itna Upazila in the district. She was an assistant teacher at Rehena Kindergarten School at Raytuti Bazar.
According to local sources, Happy Akhter was returning the house by a CNG in the evening.
At that time, the CNG and a three wheeler were collided head-on in Dari Jahangirpur area on the Kishoreganj-Tarail Road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Tarail PS OC Joynal Abedin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.


