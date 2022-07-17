Lightning strike kills one, injures 18 in Rangamati, Manikganj

A man was killed and at least 18 others were injured by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Rangamati and Manikganj, on Friday.

RANGAMATI: A union parishad (UP) secretary was killed by lightning strike in Naniarchar Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Joy Chakma, 33, son of Satto Lal Chakma, a resident of Nanakrum area under Burighat Union in the upazila. He was the secretary of Burighat UP.

According to local sources, Joy Chakma was working with a laptop in his house in the evening. Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the man seriously injured.

Later on, the family members rescued him and immediately rushed to Rangamati General Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 9 pm by the on-duty doctor.

MANIKGANJ: At least 18 spectators sustained injuries by lightning strike when they were enjoying a football match in Jagir area in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The injured are now undergoing treatment at Manikganj Sadar Hospital.

Eyewitnesses said several hundred people from different areas of the district gathered to enjoy a football match at the field of Jagir UP in Jagir area in the afternoon.

Suddenly, thunderbolt struck on them, which left at least 18 people injured.

Later on, the injured were rescued and rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital.













