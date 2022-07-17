Video
Sunday, 17 July, 2022
Countryside

Six drown in four districts

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Five minor children and a teenage girl drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Habiganj, Lalmonirhat, Chattogram and Bagerhat, on Friday and Saturday.  
HABIGANJ: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 4, son of Shahin Mia, a resident of Ashera Fandrail Village in the upazila.
It was learnt that locals spotted Mosharraf floating in a pond next to his house in the morning.
Later on, they rescued him and took to Habiganj Adhunik Zilla Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor boy dead.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Habiganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Yakub Ali confirmed the           incident.
LALMONIRHAT: A teenage girl drowned in a river in Aditmari Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Jannati Akhter, 15, daughter of Aidul Islam, a resident of Balapara Village under Kaliganj Upazila in the district.
According to local sources, Jannati came to visit her grandfather's house in Lalbridge area during Eid holidays.
However, she went missing in the Swarnamati Sati River while taking bath in it along with her friends on Friday afternoon.
Later, members of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence rescued her and took to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.
CHATTOGRAM: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Israt Jahan, 7, daughter of Md Iqbal, and Subarna, 7, daughter of Md Russel, residents of Chowdhuryhaat Sikderpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the duo drowned in a pond in the afternoon while taking bath in it.
Later on, relatives of the deceased rescued them and took them Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
BAGERHAT: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Mongla Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Jeem, 3, son of Delwar Sheikh, and Brishti, 4, daughter of Lavlu Sheikh, residents of Gabbunia area under Chila Union in the     upazila.
According to local sources, Jeem and Brishti fell down in a pond next to their house while playing near its bank at around 11 am.
Later on, they were rescued and rushed to Mongla Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.
Medical Officer of the upazila health complex Dr Anupam Majumder confirmed the incident.


