

A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan











A workshop on prevention of drug abuse to formulate an integrated action plan for building social movement was held in the conference room of Porsha Upazila Parishad in Naogaon on Saturday. Porsha Upazila administration organized the programme in collaboration with District Department of Narcotics Control. Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, was present as chief guest while Porsha UNO Salma Akhter presided over the programme. Porsha Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Manjur Morshed Chowdhury spoke as special guest at the workshop, and Rajshahi Divisional DNC Additional Director Fazlur Rahman presented the keynote paper. photo: observer