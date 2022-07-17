Rawhide traders incur heavy losses in Kishoreganj

KISHOREGANJ, July 16: Prices of rawhides have fallen sharply causing financial losses to the small traders and wholesalers in the district

Retail rawhide traders in 13 upazilas of the district are incurring losses as they are counting more money for buying salt due to its ongoing scarcity in the wake of Eid-ul-Azha.

Salt is the core item for processing rawhides. Traders at Bhairab, Bajitpur and Kishoreganj Sadar expressed their frustration over the current salt crisis.

During a visit they alleged, besides the salt crisis, the situation has turned deplorable since the tannery owners have fixed the prices of rawhides this season according to their own consideration, but leaving aside the cause of the local retail traders. Traders claimed after buying and processing rawhides at higher costs they were compelled to sell these at lower

prices in markets. They purchased rawhides at Tk. 400 to 700 per piece, on the basis of quality and size.

A seasonal rawhide trader Sundur Ali of Harua Village in Sadar Upazila said, "I purchased 50 pieces of cowhides at an average rate of Tk 500 each. I will not be able to sell these at above Tk 400 each. I will have to count a loss this year."

A wholesale trader Abdur Rahman said, "I purchased 500 cowhides in the last four days. When I took these to the market, I found traders purchasing rawhide at Tk 400 per piece which is lower than the buying price. I am going to suffer a financial loss."

Another wholesaler Aminul Islam at Bhairab Bazar said, the leather trader association could not fix the price of rawhides this year; the prices in international markets have fallen sharply.

"Dishonest traders may smuggle our rawhides to our neighbouring India if the government does not take necessary step immediately," he added.
















