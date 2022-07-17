Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Western nations condemn Russia over Ukraine at G20 Indonesia talks

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

BALI, July 16: Western finance chiefs condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine at G20 talks in Indonesia Friday, accusing Russia of sending a "shockwave" through the world economy and its technocrats of complicity in the war's alleged atrocities.
The two-day meeting on the island of Bali began under the shadow of a Russian military assault that has roiled markets, spiked food prices and stoked breakneck inflation, a week after Moscow's top diplomat walked out of talks with the forum's foreign ministers.
"Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Russian delegation in the opening session, according to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.  
"Russia's officials should recognise that they are adding to the horrific consequences of this war through their continued support of the Putin regime. You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost," Yellen added, according to the official.
The official did not comment on whether the Russian delegation responded. Russian officials did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" and blames subsequent Western sanctions for blocked food shipments and rising energy prices.
"Russia tried to say that the world economic situation had nothing to do with the war," a French delegation source told AFP.
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers condemned Russia's "immoral transgression" against Ukraine, saying that Moscow must take the blame for the impacts on the global economy caused by the war.
"Russia's unjust actions have had terrible human cost but they've also increased global uncertainty," Chalmers said, according to a transcript. "Russia must take full responsibility."
Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told Russia's delegation they were responsible for "war crimes" in Ukraine because of their support for the invasion, a Canadian official said.
"It is not only generals who commit war crimes, it is the economic technocrats who allow the war to happen and to continue," said Freeland, according to the official.
Both Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko participated virtually in the meeting.
Moscow sent Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov to attend the talks in person. He was in the room as Western officials expressed their condemnation, according to a source present at the talks.
Ukraine's Marchenko said Russia's invasion of Ukraine "clearly marks the end of the existing world order", and blamed Moscow for the world facing hunger, inflation and energy insecurity.
"We need to stop the cause of these problems. The true practical solution... is imposing more severe targeted sanctions," he told ministers, according to the Ukrainian finance ministry.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati warned her counterparts that failure to tackle energy and food crises would be "catastrophic".
The meeting has largely focused on those impacts of the war that are weighing on an already brittle global recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's actions... amounts to using food as a weapon of war," Yellen said in an afternoon seminar.
In another session, she said Russia's "unjustified war" has sent a "shockwave" through the global economy.
Indrawati said members had "identified the urgent need for the G20 to take concrete steps" to address food insecurity and to help countries in need.
Yellen has pressed G20 allies for a price cap on Russian oil to choke off Putin's war chest and pressure Moscow to end its invasion while bringing down energy costs.
In April, the US treasury secretary led a multinational walkout of finance officials as Russian delegates spoke at a G20 meeting in Washington, but there was no such action on Friday.
There is unlikely to be a final communique issued when talks end on Saturday because of the disagreements with Russia.
G20 chair Indonesia -- which pursues a neutral foreign policy -- refrained from disinviting Russia despite Western pressure.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel bombs Hamas 'military site' in Gaza after rocket  fire: Army
'India only country to give credit line': Sri Lankan minister
Fires are seen following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city
Western nations condemn Russia over Ukraine at G20 Indonesia talks
Khashoggi fiancee says 'blood' of future Saudi victims on Biden's hands
Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, says it is stepping up operations
Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi
Iran unveils naval drone division as Biden tours Mideast


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft