Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, says it is stepping up operations

KYIV, July 16: Russian rockets hit a southern Ukrainian city on Saturday in the latest in a series of bombardments that Ukraine says have killed dozens of people in recent days, while the defense ministry in Moscow said its forces had been ordered to step up operations.

Two people were killed in the southern city of Nikopol, on the Dnipro River, emergency services said after the regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said it was hit by more than 50 Russian Grad rockets.

While the focus of the war, now in its fifth month, has moved to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Russian forces have been striking cities elsewhere in the country with missiles and rockets in what has become an increasingly attritional conflict.

Ukraine's defense ministry spokesperson said on Friday that only 30% of Russian strikes were hitting military targets, with the rest landing on civilian sites. That assertion could not be verified by Reuters.

Ukraine says around 40 people have been killed in such attacks on urban areas in the last three days.

Late on Friday, Russian missiles hit the city of Dnipro, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Nikopol, killing three people and wounding 15, Reznychenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region that includes both cities, said on Telegram.

Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.

A Russian strike hit the northeast town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

Russia, which launched what it called its "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it aimed to root out what it termed dangerous nationalists, says it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and protect its own security.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of shelling its own people in the territory where it has lost control in the east.

Russia's defense ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered military units to step up their operations to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia. -REUTERS











