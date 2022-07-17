Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, says it is stepping up operations

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

KYIV, July 16: Russian rockets hit a southern Ukrainian city on Saturday in the latest in a series of bombardments that Ukraine says have killed dozens of people in recent days, while the defense ministry in Moscow said its forces had been ordered to step up operations.
Two people were killed in the southern city of Nikopol, on the Dnipro River, emergency services said after the regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said it was hit by more than 50 Russian Grad rockets.
While the focus of the war, now in its fifth month, has moved to Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, Russian forces have been striking cities elsewhere in the country with missiles and rockets in what has become an increasingly attritional conflict.
Ukraine's defense ministry spokesperson said on Friday that only 30% of Russian strikes were hitting military targets, with the rest landing on civilian sites. That assertion could not be verified by Reuters.
Ukraine says around 40 people have been killed in such attacks on urban areas in the last three days.
Late on Friday, Russian missiles hit the city of Dnipro, about 120 km (75 miles) north of Nikopol, killing three people and wounding 15, Reznychenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region that includes both cities, said on Telegram.
Rockets hit an industrial plant and a street next to it, he said. Footage on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the buildings and burning cars.
A Russian strike hit the northeast town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.
Russia, which launched what it called its "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it aimed to root out what it termed dangerous nationalists, says it uses high-precision weapons to degrade Ukraine's military infrastructure and protect its own security.
Moscow has accused Ukraine of shelling its own people in the territory where it has lost control in the east.
Russia's defense ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had ordered military units to step up their operations to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia.    -REUTERS







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel bombs Hamas 'military site' in Gaza after rocket  fire: Army
'India only country to give credit line': Sri Lankan minister
Fires are seen following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city
Western nations condemn Russia over Ukraine at G20 Indonesia talks
Khashoggi fiancee says 'blood' of future Saudi victims on Biden's hands
Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, says it is stepping up operations
Biden hopes for more oil and Israeli integration at Arab summit in Saudi
Iran unveils naval drone division as Biden tours Mideast


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft