Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:08 AM
US, UK lawmakers urge Biden to press Sisi on Egypt rights abuses

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

NICOSIA, July 16: British and US lawmakers have urged US President Joe Biden to discuss Egypt's "extensive architecture of repression" in talks Saturday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah    al-Sisi.
"Travel bans and bank freezes form an important element of the Egyptian authorities' extensive architecture of repression, which includes the holding of thousands of people in pretrial detention, often without evidence of wrongdoing and for merely exercising their rights to peaceful assembly and free expression," the lawmakers said in a letter to Biden Friday.
"As members of the United States Congress and UK Parliament... we ask that you leverage your strong relationship with Egypt to help end these unlawful and unjust punitive actions," the letter added.
Its dozens of signatories included US Senator Bernie Sanders and former British Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
As part of a Middle East tour, Biden will meet with leaders from the energy-rich, six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Sisi, in addition to the leaders of Jordan and Iraq, will also attend the meeting, which will address volatile oil prices and Washington's role in the region.
Egypt is regularly condemned for its human rights record, with rights groups saying there are currently 60,000 political prisoners in custody, many under charges of "spreading false news".
The country is set to host the COP27 climate summit in November, a role Human Rights Watch has said "rewards" Sisi's "repressive rule".
Sisi, elected in 2014 after leading the military ouster of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi the previous year, has repeatedly dismissed accusations of repression.    -AFP



US, UK lawmakers urge Biden to press Sisi on Egypt rights abuses
