People line up at a Covid-19 testing centre in the city of Nantes, western France, on July 16. The seventh wave of the Covid epidemic is accelerating in France and the recommendations to wear the mask are back on, particularly in transport, are multiplying on the part of the government, without any certainty that they will be enough, along with vaccination, to curb the movement. photo : AFP