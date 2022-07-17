Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

China Covid outbreak grows with millions under lockdown

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BEIJING, July 16:  China on Saturday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases since May, with millions in lockdown this weekend as authorities persist with their zero-Covid policy.
Using snap lockdowns, long quarantines and mass testing, China is the last major economy still pursuing the goal of eliminating outbreaks, even as the strategy takes a heavy toll on the economy.
China reported 450 local infections on Saturday, up from 432 a day earlier. Most cases were asymptomatic.
The rising wave of cases led to fresh restrictions this week in some parts of the country.
Lanzhou, the capital of northwestern Gansu province, ordered its 4.4 million residents to stay home starting Wednesday, and a county in Anhui province went into lockdown from Friday.
Beihai in the southern Guangxi region on Saturday also announced lockdowns in parts of two districts that are home to more than 800,000 people.
"Currently, the epidemic prevention and control situation in Beihai city is severe and complicated, and the risk of hidden transmission in the community is relatively high," said a government notice announcing the restrictions.
Earlier in the week, the steelmaking hub of Wugang in central Henan province announced a three-day lockdown over a single Covid case.
The fast-spreading Omicron variant of the virus has been a major challenge for Chinese authorities, as they try to limit the economic damage caused by Covid restrictions.
China logged its slowest second-quarter growth rate since the initial Covid outbreak, with GDP expanding just 0.4 percent              on-year.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, UK lawmakers urge Biden to press Sisi on Egypt rights abuses
People line up at a Covid-19 testing centre in the city of Nantes
Sri Lanka's political crisis: What happens next?
China Covid outbreak grows with millions under lockdown
Kashmiri Hindus welcome Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar with Aarti
Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe
Ten shot dead in ambush in Indonesia's Papua: Police
Char dwellers venture out man-made techniques to cope with floods


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft