Sunday, 17 July, 2022
Kashmiri Hindus welcome Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar with Aarti

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

NEW DELHI, July 16: In a moving show of fraternity and religious harmony, local Kashmiri Hindus welcomed pilgrims returning from Hajj -- an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia -- by doing aarti, singing an Islamic religious song, shaking hands, and giving them rose flowers.
Sharing a short video clip purportedly from the Srinagar airport, Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Bin Mukhtar Ansari said Kashmiri Pandits lined up outside the airport and sang 'Naat' -- poetry in praise of Prophet Muhammad -- and congratulated them on their pilgrimage. The video clip shows a group of men joyously singing in unison while welcoming people exiting the airport with their       luggage.
NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.Mr Ansari represents UP's Mau Sadar constituency from Akhilesh Yadav ally Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)."When the pilgrims who returned after performing Haj came out of the Srinagar airport, Kashmiri Pandit brothers welcomed and congratulated them by performing aarti while reciting the Naat. Hope this love doesn't catch the evil eyes of politics," he wrote in Hindi along with the video.     -NDTV


