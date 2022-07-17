Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

A firefighter helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Bustelo village in Amarante, north of Portugal, on July 16. photo : AFP

A firefighter helicopter drops water on a wildfire near Bustelo village in Amarante, north of Portugal, on July 16. photo : AFP

LISBON, July 16: Southwest Europe entered a sixth day of a summer heatwave on Saturday that has triggered devastating forest fires as parts of the continent braced for new temperature records early next week.
Firefighters in France, Portugal and Spain, as well as Greece, battled forest blazes that have ravaged thousands of hectares of land and killed several firefighters since the start of the week.
"The fire is still not under control," said Ronan Leaustic, an official in Arcachon in southwest France's Gironde region where firefighters battled to put out two forest blazes that have devoured 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) since Tuesday.
Meteo France said temperatures will range between 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and 40C in the south of France on Saturday, with new heat records expected on Monday.
Authorities in the French Alps have urged climbers seeking to ascend Mont Blanc, Europe's highest mountain, to postpone their trip due to repeated rock falls caused by "exceptional climatic conditions" and "drought".
The call comes after a section of Italy's biggest Alpine glacier gave way at the start of the month, sending ice and rock hurtling down the mountain and killing 11 people, in a disaster officials blamed on climate change.
In Portugal, the meteorological institute forecast temperatures of up to 42C and thermometer readings were not expected to drop below 40C until next week.
The civil defence, however, took advantage of a slight drop in temperatures after a July record of 47C on Thursday to try to stamp out one last major fire in the north of the country.
"The risk of fires remains very high," civil defence chief Andre Fernandes warned during a midday briefing.
"This is a weekend of extreme vigilance."
He spoke after an air tanker that had been fighting fires in northern Portugal crashed on Friday, killing its pilot.
A day earlier, two people were killed when a firefighting helicopter plummeted into the sea off Greece.
In Spain, the national meteorological agency maintained various levels of alert across the nation, warning of up to 44C in some regions.
Dozens of forest fires continued to rage in different parts of the country.
One blaze in the south caused the authorities to cordon off a section of a key highway connecting Madrid to the Portuguese capital Lisbon.
The fires have scorched thousands of hectares in the Spanish region of Extremadura.
In Greece, the civil defence rushed to douse flames raging on the Mediterranean island of Crete.
Further north, people were also bracing for more unusually warm weather.
In the United Kingdom, a crisis committee of government ministers was meeting later Saturday after the state meteorological agency issued a first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat, cautioning there is a "risk to life".
The Met Office said that in southern England, temperatures could exceed 40C for the first time on Monday or Tuesday.
Mayor Sadiq Khan advised Londoners only to use public transport on those days if "absolutely necessary". National train operators also warned passengers to avoid      travel.
Some schools in southern England told parents they would stay closed during the heatwave early next week.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, UK lawmakers urge Biden to press Sisi on Egypt rights abuses
People line up at a Covid-19 testing centre in the city of Nantes
Sri Lanka's political crisis: What happens next?
China Covid outbreak grows with millions under lockdown
Kashmiri Hindus welcome Hajj pilgrims in Srinagar with Aarti
Forest fires rage in scorching southwest Europe
Ten shot dead in ambush in Indonesia's Papua: Police
Char dwellers venture out man-made techniques to cope with floods


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft