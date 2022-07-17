Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Raphinha 'fulfills childhood dream' and signs for Barcelona

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BARCELONA, JULY 16: Brazilian winger Raphinha said Friday that he is "fulfilling a childhood dream" as he was officially presented as a new Barcelona player.
"It's a huge honour to be here," Raphinha said during the event at Barca's training centre.
"I have many idols who have passed through here and made history. If I can do half of what they did here, it will be a lot," he added.
Barca announced Raphinha's arrival on Wednesday after reaching an agreement with Premier League side Leeds United, but without giving details of the length of his contract or the transfer fee.
Local media reported that the Brazilian has signed for five seasons and Barca would pay Leeds around 55 million euros ($55 million) plus another 15 million in potential add-ons.
"He is a player that (coach) Xavi (Hernandez) wanted," said Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who accompanied the player at the presentation.
Xavi "insisted a lot and we at the club have done everything we could," added Laporta, who stressed that Raphinha showed "the desire to come to Barca".     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raphinha 'fulfills childhood dream' and signs for Barcelona
Sharapova welcomes son Theodore
Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open
Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting
Fans turn out to celebrate Tunisian trailblazer Jabeur
Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
Kerley fires warning shot to rivals in world 100m
Ireland fall one-run short chasing huge New Zealand score


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft