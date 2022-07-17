National badminton championship to begin July 24 in city

37th National Badminton Championship (men's and women's) will begin from July 24 at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in the city.

Nearly four hundred shuttlers of seventy teams from districts, divisions and education boards/universities will take part in the five-day meet, oragnaised by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF). Ahead of the tournament, a preparation meeting was held on Saturday at conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The preparation meeting, presided by BBF's president and information commissioner Dr Abdul Malek, formed different sub committees to make the championship a success.

BBF's general secretary Shah Alam Sardar, BBF's former general secretary Amir Hossain Bahar, BBF's former member Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina, BBF's members Syeda Taslima Akter, Niyazul Hasan Khan and Dulal Hossain, and organizers and umpires of different district and divisional phases and coaches of national phase were also present in the meeting.












