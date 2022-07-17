Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Imranurur fast Bangladeshi to play WAC 2nd round

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Sports Reporter

Imranurur fast Bangladeshi to play WAC 2nd round

Imranurur fast Bangladeshi to play WAC 2nd round

Imranur Rahman is going to play the final heat (second round) of the 100-meter sprint event of the World Athletics Championship 2022 as the fast ever Bangladeshi who became fourth in the preliminary round and, before that, placed third in the second heat.
The fastest man from the country also set a new record of 10.47 seconds breaking his previous record of 10.50 seconds. With that Imranur became the fast Bangladeshi to play the final heat (second round) of the 100-meter sprint event of any World Athletics Championship.
The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, is being held in Eugene, Oregon, United States, from 15 to 24 July.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Raphinha 'fulfills childhood dream' and signs for Barcelona
Sharapova welcomes son Theodore
Murray ousted by Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open
Thousands of litres of water to stop '60-degree' Tour de France roads melting
Fans turn out to celebrate Tunisian trailblazer Jabeur
Bayern star Lewandowski poised for Barcelona move
Kerley fires warning shot to rivals in world 100m
Ireland fall one-run short chasing huge New Zealand score


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft