

Imranurur fast Bangladeshi to play WAC 2nd round

The fastest man from the country also set a new record of 10.47 seconds breaking his previous record of 10.50 seconds. With that Imranur became the fast Bangladeshi to play the final heat (second round) of the 100-meter sprint event of any World Athletics Championship.

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, is being held in Eugene, Oregon, United States, from 15 to 24 July.













