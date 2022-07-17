Video
Home Back Page

Ekota Express derailment disrupts rail link for 5hrs

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Derailment of a compartment of the Dhaka bound Ekota Express train at Tilakpur station in Joypurhat disrupted rail communications between Dhaka and northern districts for around five hours on Saturday.
Thousands of Eid holidaymakers who were returning to Dhaka after celebrating Eid festival suffered on the day as they were stranded at different rail stations for hours during their return journeys.
Bangladesh Railway officials informed that the toilet tank of the Ekota Express train also broke during the derailment. They suspected that it happened due to the weight of people on the roof of the train.
Tilakpur Station Master Tofazzal Hossain said, "Halting rail communications between the capital and northern part of the country arose because a compartment of Dhaka-bound Ekota Express train derailed from the tracks at Tilakpur railway station in Akkelpur upazila around 5:00am on Saturday."
"During the accident, one of the toilet tanks of the train also broke," he added.
Bangladesh Railway west zone General Manager Asim Kumar Talukder said, "We are assuming that the tank broke due to excessive weight of Dhaka-bound passengers as many travelled on roof defying our objection."
"At about 10:30am, the train movement in the area resumed," the General Manager added.
 He mentioned that a four-member probe committee was formed and was asked to submit a report in seven working days on Saturday's derailment.



