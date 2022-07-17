Video
Home Back Page

Provocative Facebook Post

Narail tense after a day of violence

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Jul, 16:  A very tense situation is prevailing over a provocative Facebook post by a youth at Dighlia in Narail district. The youth has been identified as Akash Saha who has gone into hiding. Angry mob has vandalized a grocery shop owned by Akash's father Ashok Saha.
Witnesses said angry people have surrounded their house at Dighalia Sahapara since Friday afternoon. After reaching the area, police fired several round of shots and lobbed teargas shells to bring the situation under control. Police took Akash's father Ashok Saha into custody from his house in the evening, but didn't find Akash Saha there.
In the evening, the furniture of Sahapara temple was vandalized. However, the situation came under control by Friday night.
Akash Saha's Facebook profile shows that he is a student of Khulna Azam Khan Commerce College.
Locally it is known that a post was sent from Akash Saha's Facebook ID hurling abusive language at Prophet Muhammad (SM). Seeing the post, inhabitants of village Kumri became agitated.
After Jumma prayers on Friday, a group of people went to the grocery shop of Ashok Saha. Having failed to find Akash Saha, they vandalised the shop. Other shopkeepers also shut down their shops in the market.
Later in the afternoon, a group of angry people launched an attack on Akash's house in Sahapara. At one stage, they entered the Sahapara Temple and vandalized the furniture there. At that time, police fired several rounds of blank shots and lobbed teargas shells.
Lohagarh Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Asgar Ali and Lohagarh Police Station OC (Investigation) Haran Chandra Pal kept the situation under check by visiting the spot.
Quoting Akash, Lohagara UNO Asgar Ali said Akash Saha told them that the post was not from him, rather his ID was hacked yesterday. The administration will take legal action after examining the matter.
Haran Chandra Pal, OC (Investigation) of Lohagarh Police Station, admitted that the furniture of the temple was vandalized and the police resorted to firing gunshots to control the situation, saying that adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in the area. The situation is now quiet and calm.
More than 200 policemen have been deployed to control the situation, while the UNO and additional district magistrate are at the spot to avert further violence.
Locals said an angry mob set fire to a house and destroyed four houses and ten shops.


