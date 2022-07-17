BNP preparing manifesto: Goyeshwar



BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas addresses a protest rally organised by Jubo Dal Dhaka city units in front of the National Press Club protesting against the killing of Jashore Jubo Dal Senior Vice-President Badiuzzaman Dhani on Saturday. photo : Observer

He said this at a protest rally organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.

The rally was organized to protest against the killing of Jessore District Juba Dal senior vice-president Badiuzzaman Dhani.

"Those who say that elections will be fair and free under Sheikh Hasina, they have no faith in Allah, they are atheists," Goyeshwar said.

The BNP leader said, "Obaidul Quader or Hasan Mahmud is not important in the Bangladesh politics. The important person is a mafia boss Sheikh Hasina."

Pointing out that the situation in Bangladesh will be worst than Sri Lanka, he said and added "Sheikh Hasina's last destination is Maldives, where Sri Lankan President Rajapakse is waiting for her."

BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas also said, "The unelected government will not get any more opportunity. We are preparing how to bring down this government from power."

He said, "Even after 40 years, if the war criminals can be brouht under trial, then all of you will also face mass trial for killing democracy in the country."











BNP Standing Committee member Goyeshwar Chandra Roy said, "BNP is preparing a manifesto not to participate in elections but to bring down the Awami League government from power."He said this at a protest rally organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Juba Dal in front of the National Press Club on Saturday.The rally was organized to protest against the killing of Jessore District Juba Dal senior vice-president Badiuzzaman Dhani."Those who say that elections will be fair and free under Sheikh Hasina, they have no faith in Allah, they are atheists," Goyeshwar said.The BNP leader said, "Obaidul Quader or Hasan Mahmud is not important in the Bangladesh politics. The important person is a mafia boss Sheikh Hasina."Pointing out that the situation in Bangladesh will be worst than Sri Lanka, he said and added "Sheikh Hasina's last destination is Maldives, where Sri Lankan President Rajapakse is waiting for her."BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas also said, "The unelected government will not get any more opportunity. We are preparing how to bring down this government from power."He said, "Even after 40 years, if the war criminals can be brouht under trial, then all of you will also face mass trial for killing democracy in the country."