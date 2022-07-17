Halda turning into dolphin graveyard

CHATTOGRAM July 16: Death of dolphins in the National Heritage Halda River has been going on unabated during last few years.

According to experts, the numbers of dead dolphins has increased to 36 recently in the river since September 2016.

The experts of aquamarine fisheries, environmentalists and Zoologists alleged that the negligence of the departments of the government agencies had been causing the deaths of dolphins.

Prof Dr Manjurul Kibria, Director of the laboratory and Chairman of the Zoology department told the Daily Observer, the largest ever Dolphin weighing over 200 kg and over 10 feet height died in the river on July 14 last. It was seen floating at Sartakhal at Gahira area under Raozan thana.

Elaborating the experience of continuous death of Dolphin Manjurul Kibria said, "we have identified four reasons for continuous death of dolphins in the river Halda."

The reasons he clarified are trauma caused by injury, trapping in the net, killed it for its fats and natural death.

Manjurul Kibria opined that all those had been happening in the river due to negligence of the government bodies as the River had been declared as Natural heritage.

Manjurul said that their organisation had started the statistics of Halda river since 2017.

He said, a total of 18 dolphins had been dead in six months from September 2017 to February 2018. Ten dolphins died from March 2018 to 2020 last. Five dolphins had died in 2021. During the current year, three dolphins have so far died.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change approved the "Dolphin Conservation Action Plan" recently that will play an effective role in increasing the number of dolphins in rivers and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Moreover, "Fund Management Guidelines", "Dolphin Atlas in Bangladesh" and "Management Plan for the Ganges River Dolphin in Halda River" were also approved subject to some amendments.

The "Management Plan for the Ganges River Dolphins in Halda River" would serve as a guide for the authorities in dolphin conservation.

The "Fund Management Guidelines" has been formulated so that the dolphin conservation team could make proper use of the funds provided by the government and carry out dolphin conservation activities for a long time.

Meanwhile, a research and training centre with a hatchery has been set up to provide research assistance and training to students and development workers interested in the Halda River.

Besides, the government had declared Halda River as Bangabandhu Fish Heritage with 12 conditions in order to protect natural environment as well as to develop the environmental standard to ensure safety of carp fishes. The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has published a circular on December 22 in 2020 in this connection.

It may be mentioned that Halda River is one of the unique Natural Heritages of our country.

According to circular, twelve conditions are fishing is totally banned in the river, eggs may be collected every year under the supervision of the fisheries department, no step to damage aquatic animals, natural environment of water can never be destroyed, no damaging works of aquatic animals, wastage and sewage cannot be released to the river, no fishing in the river including 17 canals from February to July etc.

Halda River is the only tidal river in the world from where fertilized eggs of carps are collected. But the real identity of this river is almost unknown to the people due to a stark lack in information and publicity. Besides, the river is currently facing threats of many kinds owing to the negligence of concerned authority, environmental pollution, effects of global warming in the form of salinity intrusion along with anthropogenic hazards like straightening of oxbow bend, illegal fishing of brood fish etc.











