Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:04 AM
Drowning Of BUET Student

Police arrests 15 mates of Sunny, court grants 3-day remand for each

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Staff Correspondent 

Police have arrested 15 friends of Tariquzzaman Sunny, who was found dead after missing in the Padma river on Friday. They were shown arrested in a case filed by Sunny's family.
Our Court Correspondent writes a Dhaka Court on Saturday placed 15 people on a three-day remand each in a case filed over the death of Tarikuzzaman Sunny, 26, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
Kazi Ashrafuzzaman, Senior Judicial Magistrate  of Dhaka passed the order after Md Shamsul Alam,   Sub-Inspector of Kutubpur River Police Outpost under Dohar Police Station and also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced them before it with a seven-day remand prayer for each.
The IO said in his remand prayer at around 3:30pm on July 14 the accused tactfully called Sunny out of his house to visit Moinot Ghat of the Padma River and pushed the victim into the river and since then the victim went missing.
Sunny came to Dohar from Dhaka on Thursday along with 15 others. They went to Moinot Ghat on eight motorcycles. At about 8:00pm, Sunny slipped into the river while taking selfies standing on a dredger moored on the bank of the river. Since then he had gone missing.


