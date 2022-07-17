Video
BTRC gets Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators over illegal VoIP

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has received fines worth Tk 27.8 million from three of the country's leading mobile operators for hosting illegal Voice over Internet Protocol services on their SIMs.
Robi Axiata paid Tk 21 million in fines, Grameenphone Tk 5.25 million and Banglalink Tk 575,000, the telecom regulator said in a statement on Thursday. The fines were collected over the last two days.
The regulator levied the administrative fines after a hearing under the provisions of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001 on Apr 10.


