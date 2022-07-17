US-Bangla Airlines enters 9th year of operation today

US-Bangla Airlines with success story of past eight years starting in July 2014 stepped into 9th year of operation on July 17, says a press release.

Started first flight on Dhaka-Jashore route with DASH8-Q400 aircraft the airline has strengthened the air communication system of the country in the shortest possible time operating flights to all airports within Bangladesh in the first one year, the press release said.

In domestic routes it operates flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Barishal, Rajshahi and within two years the airline started flights in Dhaka-Kathmandu route.

US-Bangla international routes now include Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou. The airlines now plans to operate flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Medina, Abu Dhabi and Delhi in the near future.

It plans to add four Boeing 737-800 and three brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to the fleet this year. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is moving ahead with plans to operate flights to various destinations in Europe including London, Rome, Amsterdam by 2023 and to New York and Toronto by 2025.

Its fleet currently has a total of 16 aircraft, including six Boeing 737-800, seven brand new ATR 72-600 and three Dash8-Q400. It has a record of operating more than 90pc on-time flights since its inception.

US-Bangla currently has about 1,800 officers and employees at home and abroad. It is contributing to the economy and adding to the reputation of the country. Its earning of foreign exchange is making the country's economy stronger.

Since independence, US-Bangla is the only local airline to operate direct flights to any destination in China or to Chennai in India or Male. Its ticketing and passengers' service is very prompt. The airline says "you will not wait for luggage but luggage will wait for you". Among many facilities senior citizens enjoys 20pc discount.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, said on the occasion of entering its ninth year into operation, "In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of competitive challenge. US-Bangla is constantly adding new aircraft to the fleet to ensure comfortable service for passengers. .The US-Bangla family is very happy and proud to be associated with the country's economic progress."











