Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bank of America fined $225m for botching US C-19 aid payments

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

NEW YORK, July 16: Two US agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau imposed a $100 million penalty on Bank of America (BofA) for "botching" the disbursement of state unemployment programs during Covid-19, the agency said.
"Bank of America (BofA) automatically and unlawfully froze people's accounts with a faulty fraud detection program, and then gave them little recourse when there was, in fact, no fraud," the agency said in a news release.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency fined BofA $125 million for "violations of law and unsafe or unsound practices" in the bank's administration of public benefits programs.
The agencies also required the US bank to provide payments to those wrongfully deprived payments.
The consumer agency said BofA during the pandemic altered its practices for investigating debt card fraud, replacing a "reasonable" investigation with a fraud filter system that automatically triggered an account freeze.
The bank further "made it very difficult" for people to unfreeze the accounts, the agency said.
"The bank failed these prepaid cardholders by denying them access to their mandated unemployment funds during the height of the pandemic, and leaving these vulnerable consumers without an effective way to remedy the situation," said OCC Acting Comptroller Michael Hsu.
Bank of America defended its role during the pandemic, saying it facilitated payments of more than $250 billion in pandemic funds to more than 14 million people.
Government pandemic programs "created unprecedented criminal activity where illegal applicants were able to get states to approve tens of billions of dollars in payments," a BofA spokeswoman said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Allow grain export from public stock: India FM to WTO
BTRC gets Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators over illegal VoIP
Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos
US-Bangla Airlines enters 9th year of operation today
Bank of America fined $225m for botching US C-19 aid payments
Myanmar orders firms, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
Ukraine’s weekly barley, wheat exports double: Govt data
M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail of Retail and SME Banking of EBL


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft