Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:04 AM
Ukraine’s weekly barley, wheat exports double: Govt data

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022

July 16: Weekly grain exports from Ukraine amounted to 315,459 tonnes, almost identical to the level of exports during the first week of the 2022/23 marketing year, with total exports increasing to 639,917 tonnes, according to data from the country's Ministry of Agriculture.
During the week, 210,459 tonnes of corn were exported, which is 15.5% less than last week. Slightly more than 45% of the total corn was exported to Romania, 14% to Poland, and 11% to Hungary.
The corn export volume for the first two weeks of the 2022/23 season was 459,459 tonnes, which is almost 6% below the level of the previous season on the same date.
Weekly wheat exports increased nearly 53% to 79,719 tonnes, bringing total exports since the start of the season to 131,719 tonnes, down almost 47% from last year.
The shares of Ukrainian wheat imports to Romania and Turkey almost leveled off, amounting to 35% and 33%, respectively. Barley exports more than doubled compared to last week to 34,280 tonnes.
Almost 67% of exported barley went to Romania, official figures showed. Total barley exports since the start of the 2022/23 marketing year were 48,739 tonnes, almost 73% or 140,000 tonnes below the previous year.  
French state-backed farm agency FranceAgriMer has released its first view of the 2022/23 marketing year, expecting that French soft wheat exports will increase to countries outside the EU and decrease within the bloc, in a monthly outlook released Wednesday.
FranceAgriMer estimates exports to outside the EU for the 2022/23 marketing year at 10.3 million mt, mainly to Maghreb countries and Morocco in particular, which is 17% more year on year, taking the forecast for total French wheat exports to 17.4 million tonnes a 3% increase year-on-year. Exports to fellow EU member states are expected to fall and were pegged at 7 million tonnes, down 12% on 2021/22.
More Ukrainian wheat flows to the EU could cause a reduction in exports within the bloc, freeing up more export capacity for French wheat.
Marc Zribi, head of the FranceAgriMer unit for grains and sugar, noted that 2022/23 had got off to a very strong start for France, with sales of around 530,000 tonnes to Egypt alone end of June/early July.
He said Ukraine was still experiencing difficulties exporting as Black Sea ports remain blocked, and was cautious about the results of current four-way talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN in Turkey.
 "We'll have to wait to see the conditions each side puts on deblocking Ukrainian ports," Zribi said.
On the 2022/23 crop, FranceAgriMer said it expected a decent level in general but wide differences from one region to another.
"Rain arrived very late and only benefitted some regions," said Benoit Pietrement, president of the special council for field crops. "As a result, there will be a big difference in production between the regions."
Soft wheat production is estimated at 32.9 million mt, down 7.2% year-on-year due to a combined decline in the planted area (down 5.6%) and yield (6.9 mt/ha compared to 7.1 mt/ha in 2021).    -AgriCensus


