M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail of Retail and SME Banking of EBL

M. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd. (EBL) and Sadia Haque, CEO of ShareTrip exchanging documents after signing a customer benefit deal in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement Sharetrip online travel Agency offers special discounts to EBL cardholders on their products and services. Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Alternate Channels and Md. Bin Mazid Khan, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions of EBL; Sohail Majid, COO of ShareTrip are seen present on the picture. photo: Bank