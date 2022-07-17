Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EBL wins Euromoney Best Bank Award for the 4th time

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, London receives the Best Bank in Bangladesh 2022 Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony held in London recently.

S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, London receives the Best Bank in Bangladesh 2022 Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony held in London recently.

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), leading private sector financial institutions of the country has been adjudged Best Bank in Bangladesh 2022 by Euromoney. EBL becomes the only bank in Bangladesh to receive the coveted award for the fourth time.
S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, received the Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited at the Euromoney Awards ceremony held in London recently, says a press release.
According to Euromoney Eastern Bank as a Bangladesh institution delivered the greatest progress through their period under review. Its net profit grew 13.5% to Tk4.65 billion ($53 million) in 2021, while its return on equity of 15.51%, cost-to-income ratio of 39% and non-performing loan ratio of 3.7% represents the best trinity of metrics in the industry.
Eastern Bank bounced high from Covid. The pandemic gave the bank a chance to strengthen its Insta Banking model, including its EBL Self Service hub and digital loan platform, electronic know-your-customer, a new chatbot model, the EasyCredit model to convert unused credit card capacity into loans on request, and the Skypay online payment gateway. Behind all of this is Project Rupantor, which seeks to upgrade the bank's entire core banking system, a long term project that went live in April 2022.
Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks in regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Allow grain export from public stock: India FM to WTO
BTRC gets Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators over illegal VoIP
Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos
US-Bangla Airlines enters 9th year of operation today
Bank of America fined $225m for botching US C-19 aid payments
Myanmar orders firms, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
Ukraine’s weekly barley, wheat exports double: Govt data
M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail of Retail and SME Banking of EBL


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft