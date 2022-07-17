EBL wins Euromoney Best Bank Award for the 4th time



S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, London receives the Best Bank in Bangladesh 2022 Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence ceremony held in London recently.

S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, received the Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited at the Euromoney Awards ceremony held in London recently, says a press release.

According to Euromoney Eastern Bank as a Bangladesh institution delivered the greatest progress through their period under review. Its net profit grew 13.5% to Tk4.65 billion ($53 million) in 2021, while its return on equity of 15.51%, cost-to-income ratio of 39% and non-performing loan ratio of 3.7% represents the best trinity of metrics in the industry.

Eastern Bank bounced high from Covid. The pandemic gave the bank a chance to strengthen its Insta Banking model, including its EBL Self Service hub and digital loan platform, electronic know-your-customer, a new chatbot model, the EasyCredit model to convert unused credit card capacity into loans on request, and the Skypay online payment gateway. Behind all of this is Project Rupantor, which seeks to upgrade the bank's entire core banking system, a long term project that went live in April 2022.

Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks in regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.













Eastern Bank Limited (EBL), leading private sector financial institutions of the country has been adjudged Best Bank in Bangladesh 2022 by Euromoney. EBL becomes the only bank in Bangladesh to receive the coveted award for the fourth time.S M Jakaria Huq, Commercial Counsellor of Bangladesh High Commission, received the Award trophy on behalf of Eastern Bank Limited at the Euromoney Awards ceremony held in London recently, says a press release.According to Euromoney Eastern Bank as a Bangladesh institution delivered the greatest progress through their period under review. Its net profit grew 13.5% to Tk4.65 billion ($53 million) in 2021, while its return on equity of 15.51%, cost-to-income ratio of 39% and non-performing loan ratio of 3.7% represents the best trinity of metrics in the industry.Eastern Bank bounced high from Covid. The pandemic gave the bank a chance to strengthen its Insta Banking model, including its EBL Self Service hub and digital loan platform, electronic know-your-customer, a new chatbot model, the EasyCredit model to convert unused credit card capacity into loans on request, and the Skypay online payment gateway. Behind all of this is Project Rupantor, which seeks to upgrade the bank's entire core banking system, a long term project that went live in April 2022.Euromoney's Awards for Excellence were established in 1992 and were the first of their kind in the global banking industry. This year Euromoney received a record number of submissions from banks in regional and country awards programme that covers more than 50 regional awards and best bank awards in 100 countries.