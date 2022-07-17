EU to target Russian gold with new sanctions

PRAGUE, July 16: The European Union is targeting Russian gold exports in an update to its sanctions' packages announced on Friday that will also tighten the screws on previous measures against Moscow.

The EU has so far approved six packages of sanctions on Russia. The last one passed in June imposed a ban on most Russian oil imports.

The new measures come as "Russia's brutal war against Ukraine continues unabated," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen in a statement.

"We are proposing today to tighten our hard-hitting EU sanctions against the Kremlin, enforce them more effectively and extend them until January 2023. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression," she added.

The move on gold exports fulfils a decision agreed by the world's most industrialised nations at a G7 meeting in late June in which EU-members Germany, France and Italy took part.

The proposal from the commission, which draws up international sanctions for the bloc's 27 countries, will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers next Monday.

The EU will look into "ways we could slap a sanctions regime on gold, which is an important commodity for exports from Russia", Maros Sefcovic, deputy head of the European Commission, said in Prague.

"As soon as we reach an agreement at the level of member states, we will publish it," he said ahead of a meeting of European affairs ministers held by the Czech presidency of the EU.

"We want to harmonise our sanction regime with the measures recently adopted by the G7," Sefcovic said, adding the EU was constantly monitoring the implementation and effect of its sanctions.

"We also continuously update the lists of people targeted by the sanctions," he said.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna on Thursday urged the EU to keep hitting Russia with new sanctions, while questioning their effectiveness.

"Nothing makes Russia so far feel accountable for (its) crimes," she told reporters in Prague.

"We hope the next, seventh package of sanctions will have a strong restrictive potential and will be taken without further delay and as soon as possible," said Stefanishyna. -AFP









