Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:03 AM
Home Business

KFC appoints new GM for BD, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Moksh Chopra

NEW DELHI, July 16: Fast food chain KFC India on Friday announced the appointment of Moksh Chopra as the chain's general manager in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives, effective 15 July.
Chopra succeeds Samir Menon, who will take on the role of managing director of Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey and India, the company said announcing the appointments. Menon and Chopra, along with the robust leadership team, have been instrumental in driving performance of KFC in India.
KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. In India, the chain has over 600 outlets. Along with local franchise partners, Yum! Brands also operates Pizza Hut in India.
"We have been driving significant growth in the India market with disruptive products, expanding our footprint with more than 600 restaurants, strengthening our regional outreach, increasing access and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to deepening KFC's relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for - in India, with India," said Chopra.
Menon added that that while the chain continues to build on the strategic roadmap for India, "I look forward to driving our global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the brand, our teams, franchisee partners and customers."
Both Chopra and Menon have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth, the company said.      -+Mint







