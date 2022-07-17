KFC appoints new GM for BD, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives



Moksh Chopra

Chopra succeeds Samir Menon, who will take on the role of managing director of Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, Turkey and India, the company said announcing the appointments. Menon and Chopra, along with the robust leadership team, have been instrumental in driving performance of KFC in India.

KFC is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. In India, the chain has over 600 outlets. Along with local franchise partners, Yum! Brands also operates Pizza Hut in India.

"We have been driving significant growth in the India market with disruptive products, expanding our footprint with more than 600 restaurants, strengthening our regional outreach, increasing access and enhancing customer experience. I look forward to deepening KFC's relevance, while retaining the distinctiveness KFC is known for - in India, with India," said Chopra.

Menon added that that while the chain continues to build on the strategic roadmap for India, "I look forward to driving our global strategy and delivering long-term, sustainable growth for the brand, our teams, franchisee partners and customers."

Both Chopra and Menon have been associated with the brand for over a decade now, and partnering closely with the forward-thinking leadership team, they have crafted the go-forward strategy for the India business, creating the roadmap for continued growth, the company said. -+Mint











