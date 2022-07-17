

StanChart subscribes to Robi’s colocation data center

Colocation data center service is part of Robi's growing cloud service business, says a press release.

In presence of Axiata Enterprise Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gopi Kurup, StanChart CEO, Naser Ezaz and RedDot's Managing Director and CEO, Hasib Mustabsir recently signed an agreement in this regard on behalf of their respective organizations at the Bank's Corporate Head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

StanChart Chief Operating Officer, Khaled Aziz, Chief Information Officer, Syed Pear Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer, Md Abdul Kader Joaddar, and Head of Property, Mesbah Uddin Ahamed were present on the occasion. Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble, Vice President, Corporate Business, Fahmidul Hasan were also present.

Under this contract, RedDot Digital will provide managed data center colocation facility for StanChart's disaster recovery site. Robi co-location services managed by RedDot will provide Tier-3 equivalent data center facilities to StanChart for their critical IT infrastructures.

Robi's data center co-location facility was thoroughly assessed as per StanChart Bank's global IT policy and guidelines. Having met all applicable standards, Robi data center qualified to offer the service to StanChart. Bangladesh Bank also reviewed the facility and shared their final consent to deploy disaster recovery site.

The data center facility comes with secured floor space, power backup provisions, cooling, ambiance control, physical & logical security, fire protection, round-the-clock monitoring, and the highest level of security that are critical for a stable IT environment which is essential for StanChart's business continuity amidst disaster situations.

As the only telecom operator providing cloud service, Robi is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art Tier 4 data center in the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jashore.

Robi's existing Tier 3 data center is located in Narayanganj. In this backdrop, StanChart's subscription of Robi's co-location based data centre service will certainly help to grow the digital telco's digital service business.











Standard Chartered Bank (StanChart) has subscribed to Robi's state-of-the-art colocation data centre service by signing a contract with the digital telco's wholly owned subsidiary, RedDot Digital Limited.Colocation data center service is part of Robi's growing cloud service business, says a press release.In presence of Axiata Enterprise Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Gopi Kurup, StanChart CEO, Naser Ezaz and RedDot's Managing Director and CEO, Hasib Mustabsir recently signed an agreement in this regard on behalf of their respective organizations at the Bank's Corporate Head office in Gulshan, Dhaka.StanChart Chief Operating Officer, Khaled Aziz, Chief Information Officer, Syed Pear Mahmood, Chief Financial Officer, Md Abdul Kader Joaddar, and Head of Property, Mesbah Uddin Ahamed were present on the occasion. Robi Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Md. Adil Hossain Noble, Vice President, Corporate Business, Fahmidul Hasan were also present.Under this contract, RedDot Digital will provide managed data center colocation facility for StanChart's disaster recovery site. Robi co-location services managed by RedDot will provide Tier-3 equivalent data center facilities to StanChart for their critical IT infrastructures.Robi's data center co-location facility was thoroughly assessed as per StanChart Bank's global IT policy and guidelines. Having met all applicable standards, Robi data center qualified to offer the service to StanChart. Bangladesh Bank also reviewed the facility and shared their final consent to deploy disaster recovery site.The data center facility comes with secured floor space, power backup provisions, cooling, ambiance control, physical & logical security, fire protection, round-the-clock monitoring, and the highest level of security that are critical for a stable IT environment which is essential for StanChart's business continuity amidst disaster situations.As the only telecom operator providing cloud service, Robi is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art Tier 4 data center in the Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park in Jashore.Robi's existing Tier 3 data center is located in Narayanganj. In this backdrop, StanChart's subscription of Robi's co-location based data centre service will certainly help to grow the digital telco's digital service business.