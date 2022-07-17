Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Kenya, Somalia unveil measures to boost trade

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NAIROBI, July 16: The leaders of Kenya and Somalia announced on Friday a raft of policy changes aimed at resuming normal trade and easing diplomatic tensions between the neighbours following years of hostility.
Uhuru Kenyatta and Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held bilateral talks in Nairobi where they committed to freer movement and resuming the trade of some key exports, including the mild narcotic khat.
They also agreed to reopen their border, resume Kenya Airways flights to Mogadishu, and waive visas for visiting diplomats and officials, said a joint statement issued by both foreign ministries.
"The people of Kenya and Somalia are tied at the hip. We are one people, one region, facing common challenges, and the only solution to those challenges is us working together," said Kenyatta after the meeting at State House.
It is the second time the leaders have met since Mohamud's election in May, and another sign that ties were improving after a period of frostiness.
The relationship has been frayed by a long-running dispute over a potentially resource-rich chunk of the Indian Ocean claimed by both countries, and cross-border attacks by the Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab.
Mogadishu has accused Nairobi of meddling in its affairs, while Kenya has accused Somalia of seeking a scapegoat for its own problems. Diplomatic ties have been suspended and resumed on multiple occasions in recent years.
Somalia banned air shipments of Kenyan khat in March 2020. Initially in response to the coronavirus pandemic, diplomatic tensions ensured the ban remained even as other Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
The election of Mohamud had raised hopes and Kenyan officials had earlier flagged a resumption of exports, but Somalia's new government had remained silent on the issue.
After the bilateral talks Friday, Kenyatta said the trade of khat to Somalia "should resume with immediate effect" while Kenya would grant market access to Somali fish.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Allow grain export from public stock: India FM to WTO
BTRC gets Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators over illegal VoIP
Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos
US-Bangla Airlines enters 9th year of operation today
Bank of America fined $225m for botching US C-19 aid payments
Myanmar orders firms, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
Ukraine’s weekly barley, wheat exports double: Govt data
M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail of Retail and SME Banking of EBL


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft