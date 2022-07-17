Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 17 July, 2022, 2:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US retail sales zoom higher in June despite high prices

Published : Sunday, 17 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, July 16: US retail sales shot up in June amid the ongoing surge in prices, according to new data Friday that spelled more bad news for the Federal Reserve as it struggles to rein in rampant inflation.
The data showed that after pausing in May, American consumers last month were still eating out and buying furniture and cars, even amid the fastest inflation in more than four decades.
That poses a challenge for the US central bank, which has been hoping to see more decisive signs that its aggressive interest rate hikes were starting to take the economy off the boil and tamp down high prices.
Increased costs for gas, food and housing have squeezed American families and heaped pressure on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a battering from the relentless rise in prices and fears of recession.
While inflation was already picking up speed last year as the world's largest economy emerged from the pandemic and demand outstripped supply, the price surge worsened in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has led to increased costs for energy and food.
Meanwhile, the US manufacturing sector, which has struggled with global pandemic supply constraints, saw output drop again in June, according to new Fed data Friday.
But consumers appear to be feeling a bit better about the current state of the economy, according to a new survey, defying expectations of a continued slump.
After total retail sales dipped 0.1 percent in May, they recovered with a vengeance last month, climbing one percent to $680.6 billion, the Commerce Department said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Allow grain export from public stock: India FM to WTO
BTRC gets Tk 28m in fines from 3 operators over illegal VoIP
Lufthansa expects positive quarter despite airport chaos
US-Bangla Airlines enters 9th year of operation today
Bank of America fined $225m for botching US C-19 aid payments
Myanmar orders firms, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
Ukraine’s weekly barley, wheat exports double: Govt data
M. Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail of Retail and SME Banking of EBL


Latest News
Habiganj road accident leaves three dead
84 die in first 3 days of Spain's heat wave
Day labourer dies after being hit by train in Nilphamari
Barcelona set to sign striker Lewandowski
Bangladesh-EU ties to grow significantly in next 10 years: Whiteley
CAB urges govt to readjust edible oil prices
Six Bangladeshis get S.M. Sultan Fan Artists Group Award
Truck crashes mother who dies after giving birth to baby girl
Tigers bowl first in 3rd ODI, make just one change
Democracy was confined by arresting Sheikh Hasina: Hasan
Most Read News
Biden confronts Saudi prince Salman over Khashoggi murder
Leather industry can be a driving force of national economy
Ukraine announces first delivery of M270 rocket systems
Changes in the rural power structure in Bangladesh
Several villages under the Burigoalini Union in Sathkhira's Shyamnagar flooded
Suicide is not a solution
Ekushey Padak winner Justice Kazi Ebadul Hoque no more
Premier Univ condoles death of Justice Ebadul
Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations
Is smartphone turning out to be an artificial organ of humans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft