Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biswajit Murder

Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Police on Friday arrested a fugitive convict who had been on the run since his conviction in the 2012 Biswajit Das murder case.
Alauddin, 35, who was sentenced to life in jail in the case in 2013, was nabbed from his parents-in-law's house in the
Mokamtola of Shibganj upazila in Bogura.
Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid in the area and arrested Alauddin in the short hours of Friday, said Bogura District Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Haider Chowdhury.
On December 9, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some BCL activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.
On December 18, 2013, a tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Alauddin, to life imprisonment in the Biswajit killing case.
On August 6, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts - Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman - to life term.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura
As a result of the opening of the Padma Bridge, Kuakata sea beach
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Iran's military warns US against threats to use force
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel: statement
AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul
BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft