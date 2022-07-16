Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Iran's military warns US against threats to use force

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Tehran, July 15: The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after US
President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
"The Americans and Zionists (Israel) know very well the price for using the word 'force against Iran,'" Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, was quoted as saying by state media.
"Biden must have been drowsy when he threatened Iran," he said, adding, "Watch your soldiers' pants - they might get wet in the Arabian Gulf!"
Asked by Israeli television this week whether his past statements that he would prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon meant he would use force against Iran, Biden replied: "If that was the last resort, yes."
On Thursday, Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms, an apparent move toward accommodating Israel's calls for a "credible military threat" by world powers.
Iran denies seeking seeks nuclear weapons, saying that its nuclear program is for solely peaceful purposes.
Tehran struck a deal with six major powers in 2015 under which it limited its uranium enrichment program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon in return for relief from international sanctions.
US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start violating the agreement's nuclear limits about a year later.
Diplomatic efforts to resurrect the deal have so far failed.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura
As a result of the opening of the Padma Bridge, Kuakata sea beach
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Iran's military warns US against threats to use force
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel: statement
AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul
BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft