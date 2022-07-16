AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today

The imprisonment day of Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be observed in the country today in a befitting manner.

Sheikh Hasina was arrested from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi in the city on July 16, 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of 1/11 in 2007.

Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies observe

the day as the 'Imprisonment Day of Sheikh Hasina'. They have taken various programmes, including discussions, milad and doa mahfils, for marking the day maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

AL President Sheikh Hasina was released from the special sub-jail set up on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Building on June 11 in 2008 after remaining captive there for nearly 11 months.

As she fell sick during her captivity, demands were raised then from different quarters including the Awami League and its associate bodies to send her abroad for better medical treatment after releasing her from the jail.

Conceding to the people's spontaneous and repeated demands and pressure from different quarters, the caretaker government was compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from the jail. -BSS











