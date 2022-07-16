Video
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent 

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The bell of the fall of the illegal Awami League government has started ringing."
Mirza Fakhrul said this in a statement on Friday.
"Police attacked brutally in a prayer programme organized for the recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi district. Awami terrorists in Mymensingh on July 13 injured more than 50 BNP
leaders and activists including the joint convener of Mymensingh South District BNP Aktaruzzaman Bachchu," said Fakhrul.
Condemning these attacks BNP Secretary General demanded the immediate arrest and punishment of the Awami perpetrators.
In the statement, Fakhrul Islam said, "The police are carrying out terrorist attacks to stop the religious events of the organization. Besides, more than fifty leaders of BNP including Aktaruzzaman Bachchu, his old mother was also attacked in Mymensingh. These are different terror based manifestations of the illegal Awami League government."
"At present, the government is deeply involved in the increase of the prices of daily necessities, money laundering and massive corruptions," said Fakhrul and added, "To hide these failures, government has established a reign of terror across the country. Many BNP leaders and activists are being killed and injured in these terrorist attacks."


