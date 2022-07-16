BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday commented that BNP has become a fallen political party after being repeatedly rejected by the people.

"Avoiding the path of politics, they (BNP leaders) are trying to capture the state power through conspiracy," he said in a statement issued to condemn and protest the misleading remarks of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He said the people have never responded to the BNP leaders' movement call. Yet the BNP leaders are obsessed with daydreaming.

The AL General Secretary said that BNP never considers the people as the source of power. Rather they want to implement their conspiracies by misleading the people to serve their political interests.

At present a fascist regime has been established in the country - in response to the statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said the BNP is the guarantor of fascist rule and politics in this country.

AL General Secretary claimed that the journey of fascism started in this country at the hands of dictator Ziaur Rahman, who seized state power illegally and unconstitutionally through murder-queue-conspiracy.

He said that Ziaur Rahman's footsteps were followed by his successor Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. With their direct support, an attempt was made to wipe out the Awami League through the terrible grenade attack on August 21.

In the statement, Obaidul Quader said, Awami League is determined to establish the rule of law, under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, the culture of justice has been established by breaking the boundaries of the subculture of lawlessness.

He also said at the same time, multi-dimensional steps have been implemented to establish an independent judiciary.











