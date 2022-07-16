Three frontrunners in race to become Sri Lanka's next president

COLOMBO, July 15: A six-time prime minister, the chief of the principle opposition social gathering and a journalist-turned-politician from the ruling social gathering are vying to become Sri Lanka's next president, after the incumbent Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the nation this week.

Sri Lanka's parliamentary speaker will convene the legislative physique after receiving Rajapaksa's official resignation and its 225 members will vote to elect a brand new president, seemingly next week.

The profitable candidate should safe a easy majority inside parliament, but in addition achieve the boldness of a whole bunch of hundreds of Sri Lankans who've participated in the protest motion - often known as the "Aragalaya", or "struggle" in Sinhala - that led to Rajapaksa's ouster.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took workplace as prime minister for the sixth time in May and has been appointed performing president, is among the

many aspirants for the highest job, two political sources mentioned.

Although Wickremesinghe's social gathering holds just one seat in parliament, sections of Sri Lanka's ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), together with the president's brother Basil Rajapaksa, are backing him, the sources mentioned.

An SLPP official mentioned that social gathering members felt Wickremesinghe - who can be the nation's finance minister - has a superb deal with on the financial challenges dealing with Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe was concerned in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package deal and a brand new finances.

But the 73-year-old politician stays deeply unpopular amongst many protesters, a whole bunch of whom clashed with safety forces and occupied his workplace this week.

Sajith Premadasa, 55, chief of the principle opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) social gathering, is one other contender in the fray. But with solely round 50 lawmakers in parliament, he'll want to construct bi-partisan help to stand an opportunity.

Premadasa studied on the London School of Economics and entered politics after his father, President Ranasinghe Premadasa, was assassinated in a suicide bombing in 1993.

He entered parliament in 2000, later serving as Sri Lanka's deputy well being minister. In 2018, he was appointed minister of housing development and cultural affairs.

"The SJB parliamentary group voted to nominate Sajith Premadasa because he understands the depth of the people's suffering and has always supported the call from them for change," mentioned Eran Wickramaratne, a senior member of the SJB, which has additionally constructed hyperlinks with the Aragalaya protest motion.

"This government has clearly lost its mandate and it is time we listen to the people," Wickramaratne mentioned.

The third frontrunner and potential darkish horse is Dullas Alahapperuma, a senior lawmaker from the SLPP who had gained traction amongst a bit of his social gathering colleagues.

The ruling social gathering has about 117 votes that might be used to discipline a candidate just like the 63-year-old former journalist and get him throughout the road, SLPP lawmaker Charitha Herath mentioned.

Alahapperuma, who entered parliament in 1994, served because the minister of mass media and a cupboard spokesperson however resigned in April when President Rajapaksa dissolved the cupboard after protesters surrounded his non-public residence.

"I'm a pragmatist. We need a candidate who is acceptable to the Aragalaya and the larger public but someone who can also get parliamentarians' approval," mentioned Herath.

"It is not easy to get such a person," he mentioned. "Dullas would be a formidable and practical option." -REUTERS













