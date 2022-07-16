Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid kills two, 1,051 new cases

Positivity rate 11.55pc

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Staff Correspondent  

The country recorded two more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,225. During the time 1,051 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 1,994,433.   
Besides, 1,957 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,921,123 and overall recovery rate at 96.32 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  11.55 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.77 per cent and the death rate at 1.47 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 9,130 samples.
Of the two deceased, one was male and one was female. They were between 61-90.
 However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura
As a result of the opening of the Padma Bridge, Kuakata sea beach
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Iran's military warns US against threats to use force
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel: statement
AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul
BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft