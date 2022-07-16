Rail tracks installation on Padma Bridge likely to start next week: Sujan

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said the installation of rail tracks on the lower deck of Padma Bridge is likely to start from next week.

The minister said an emergency meeting with the bridge department will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and the installation date will be fixed there.

"There is a possibility that the installation of rail tracks on Padma Bridge will start from next week," said Sujan.

Trains operation on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga section of the bridge will start from June next year, he added.

The Railway Minister said this on Friday when he came to inspect the progress of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project between Mawa and Srinagar in Munshiganj.

The minister said, "Time has been set for completion of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project by June 2023. The work is divided into three parts for quick completion. Work is being carried forward in three parts from Dhaka to Mawa, Mawa to Bhanga and Bhanga to Jashore."

So far, the overall progress of the Padma Rail Link Project is 61 per cent, the minister said.

"The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is one of the Prime Minister's 10 priority projects," he added.

During his visit, Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder, Chief Coordinator of the Project Major General FM Zahid Hossain, Project Director Mohammad Afzal Hossain and others were also present.











