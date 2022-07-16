Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rail tracks installation on Padma Bridge likely to start next week: Sujan

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan said the installation of rail tracks on the lower deck of Padma Bridge is likely to start from next week.
 The minister said an emergency meeting with the bridge department will be held tomorrow (Saturday) and the installation date will be fixed there.
 "There is a possibility that the installation of rail tracks on Padma Bridge will start from next week," said Sujan.
Trains operation on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga section of the bridge will start from June next year, he added.
The Railway Minister said this on Friday when he came to inspect the progress of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project between Mawa and Srinagar in Munshiganj.
The minister said, "Time has been set for completion of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project by June 2023. The work is divided into three parts for      quick completion. Work is being carried forward in three parts from Dhaka to Mawa, Mawa to Bhanga and Bhanga to Jashore."
So far, the overall progress of the Padma Rail Link Project is 61 per cent, the minister said.
"The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project is one of the Prime Minister's 10 priority projects," he added.
During his visit, Railway Director General Dhirendra Nath Majumder, Chief Coordinator of the Project Major General FM Zahid Hossain, Project Director Mohammad Afzal Hossain and others were also present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura
As a result of the opening of the Padma Bridge, Kuakata sea beach
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Iran's military warns US against threats to use force
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel: statement
AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul
BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft