Mobile phones breeding nocturnal generations

'Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.' This popular proverb seems to have lost its appeal to the present young generation. At present, it is very common for young people to stay awake at night and sleep during the day. Without sleeping, young people spend the night browsing mobile phone and socializing on media or playing online games.

However, the unhealthy habit of staying awake at night and addiction to cell phones have worried parents of students of all ages.

University level students and youths as well as school-college going students are also facing night awakening problems. This is a very worrying situation to their parents. They become doubtful of their children's academic excellence and mental health aspects. Parents are concerned about the physical and mental conditions of the future generations.

There is a lot of difference between night and day sleep. There are many who do not sleep at night but sleep during the whole day. This reduces their productivity. Daytime sleep is not complementary to nighttimes sleep.

Jahid-Ul-Islam, a student of a private university, told the correspondent about his recent sleep problems. He said he is suffering from this problem for some time.

He said, "I had a habit to stay awake at night while studying in Class XI especially, the night before the weekly holiday and slept the whole day the next day. After being admitted to the university, the problem of not being able to sleep lingered. I used to keep myself busy with messenger, online games or TV series all night. The deliberate night vigil has now inevitably become a habit. Now I am an insomnia patient. Due to irregular sleep habits, it is difficult to sleep at night even if I want to."

Nur Islam (pseudonym), is a resident of Shahbag, said, "I have just joined a new job after finishing my studies. I got a mobile from my family while studying in Class X. I used to spend the whole night after SSC exams on mobile phone. The habit of staying awake again started during the preparation for admission. Most of the morning classes were missed while studying at the university. At present, this habit remains. In the beginning, I covered it by sleeping during the day but now it is not possible to sleep during the day as I've to attend office. Besides, I do not sleep at night due to habit. That lack of sleep is having a huge impact on my activities. I have to take sedatives to sleep without finding any other way."

Many young people like Jahid-Ul-Islam and Nur Islam are suffering from this problem. They said they are suffering from multiple problems due to stay awaking at night. It has an effect on normal life and their career. Tiredness and depression work alongside physical problems. There is a feeling of sleep all day long and can't concentrate on work. Mood becomes horrific over trifling matters with family and colleagues. Anger takes over them and complicates relationship.

Shihabul Alam, a resident of Mohammadpur, said, 'My son is a student of intermediate level. I bought a Smartphone and laptop for online classes and assignments during the Covid-19 pandemic period. His mother, almost every day, complains that he uses his phone and laptop all the time without studying. After finishing his so called study at night, he gets busy with the phone. Asked by his mother, she said that he woke up late almost every day. He cannot focus on his studies."

"The proper rule is to stay away from the device for sleeping and follow a certain routine for sleeping. If you want to stay healthy, you need to practice healthy sleep," said Dr Md Raisul Islam Parag, psychiatrist of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"There are many physical and mental risks for staying awake at night. People spend one third of their life sleeping. Sleep is a very important part of our life. Lack of sleep has a negative effect on both physical and mental aspects. Due to staying awake at night, physical harm, including weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease may occur. In addition, the scope of mental problems could be much wider if people do not sleep properly. However, one of the problems is lack of attention to work, amnesia, feeling drowsy during the day, decreased efficiency, etc. Even long-term problems like depression can occur. Many also have problems with hearing strange sounds in their eardrums," he added.

Regarding the effect of staying awake at night on the students, the doctor said, 'Remaining awake at night reduces efficiency. In the case of students, it has a very bad effect. One of them is lack of attention to studies, decreased ability to retain reading materials. Adolescents have many problems where it can be associated with depression. If they don't get enough sleep, their mood becomes irritable. It has an adverse effect on family social relations."

Asked if is the night sleep can be complement by day sleep the doctor said, "There is a big difference between night and day sleep. There are many who do not sleep at night. To get a sound sleep, one has to stay away from the device and follow a certain routine. If you want to stay healthy, you have to practice healthy sleep. There is no alternative."












