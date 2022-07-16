At least 11 people including univ student killed in road crashes







A bus of Saudia Paribahan crashed into a private car in Sonargaon's Dariyakandi on Friday, leaving a university student died and three others seriously injured. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Our Narayanganj Correspondent says that a university student was killed and three others were injured after a bus rammed their private car on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj district on Friday. Deceased Mahima, 20, was a student of a private university in the capital.

Kanchpur Highway Police Station officer in-charge said Chattogram-bound Saudia bus crushed a private car at Dorikandi Bus Stand this morning, leaving four people injured.

They were rescued and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Mahima succumbed to her injuries, said the hospital police camp inspector Bachchu Miah.

He said they went out on the car for Panam City in Sonargaon from Aftabnagar in the capital.

Our Gazipur Correspondent added that at least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Gazipur.

At least three people were killed and a child was injured as their motorcycle was rammed by a private car at Konabari in Gazipur city on Friday. The deceased were Raju, 32, Shahin, 30, and Shamim, 30.

Konabari Police Station sub-inspector Sakhawat Imtiaz said a private car hit a motorcycle on the Konabari Flyover at Natun Bazar area at around 11:30am, throwing four people, including a child, onto the road.

They were rescued in critical condition and taken to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Raju, Shahin and Shamim dead.

Injured child Raisa, who is two and a half years old, was taken to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in Dhaka. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the SI added.

In Gazipur's Sreepur, a woman and a child were killed in separate accidents on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as Tamanna Akhter (11) of Panchagarh and Taslima Akhter (35) of Kalmakanda upazila of Netrakona, said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, OC of Sreepur Police Station

Al-Amin with his wife and daughter Tamanna were returning to his workplace in Sreepur from Dinajpur on a motorcycle after the Eid holidays, said the OC.

When they reached Barama area on Mauna-Barmi Road around 8:30pm, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle and the motorcycle overturned beside the road, leaving Tamanna dead on the spot, he added.

OC Aminul Islam of Mauna Highway Police Station said Taslima died on the spot after an unidentified bus hit her on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Rangila Bazar area while she was walking beside the highway around 9pm.

Our Bogura Correspondent added that at least three people were killed and 10 others were injured as two buses collided head-on on a bridge along Dhaka-Bogura Highway on Friday.

One of the deceased is male and the two other females. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said a Naogaon-bound passenger bus from Dhaka collided head-on with another Dhaka-bound bus coming from opposite direction while crossing the bridge. Three were killed on the spot. The vehicular movement snapped for about 30 minutes due to this accident.

Sherpur Fire Service official Siddiqur Rahman said three bodies have been recovered. However, their identities are yet to be confirmed. The wounded passengers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that two people were killed after a bus hit a pickup van at Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district early Friday.

The deceased was the pickup driver Kiron Mridha, 30, hailed from Gurudaspur upazila of Natore district, and his helper Jahangir Alam, 45, hailed from Sadar upazila in Sirajganj district.

Police said a Rajshahi-bound bus hit a roadside pickup van on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara Highway in Mohishluti area at around 4:00 am when the driver and helper were repairing it, leaving them dead on the spot.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Hatikumrul Police Station officer in-charge Md Lurfor Rahman.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased's families as there was no complaint from them, he added.











