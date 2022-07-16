Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 16 July, 2022, 7:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19 fuels largest fall in childhood vaccinations

WHO and UNICEF sound alarm as new data shows 25m infants missing out on lifesaving vaccines since 2021

Published : Saturday, 16 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Staff Correspondent

The largest sustained decline in childhood vaccinations in approximately 30 years has been recorded in official data published on Friday by WHO and UNICEF.
The percentage of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP3) - a marker for immunization coverage within and across countries - fell 5 percentage points between 2019 and 2021 to 81 per cent.  
As a result, 25 million children missed out on one or more doses of DTP through routine immunization services in 2021 alone. This is 2 million more than those who missed out in 2020 and 6 million more than in 2019, highlighting the growing number of children at risk from devastating but preventable diseases.
The decline was due to many factors including an increased number of children living in conflict and fragile settings where immunization access is often challenging, increased misinformation and Covid-19 related issues such as service and supply chain disruptions, resource diversion to response efforts and containment measures that limited immunization service access and availability.
"This is a red alert for child health. We are witnessing the largest sustained drop in childhood immunization in a generation. The consequences will be measured in lives," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. "While a pandemic      hangover was expected last year as a result of Covid-19 disruptions and lockdowns, what we are seeing now is a continued decline. Covid-19 is not an excuse. We need immunization catch-ups for the missing millions or we will inevitably witness more outbreaks, more sick children and greater pressure on already strained health systems."
18 million of the 25 million children did not receive a single dose of DTP during the year, the vast majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries with India, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ethiopia and the Philippines recording the highest numbers. Among countries with the largest relative increases in the number of children who did not receive a single vaccine between 2019 and 2021 are Myanmar and Mozambique.
Globally, over a quarter of the coverage of HPV vaccines that was achieved in 2019 has been lost. This has grave consequences for the health of women and girls as global coverage of the first dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is only 15 per cent despite the first vaccines being licensed over 15 years ago.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fugitive convict arrested in Bogura
As a result of the opening of the Padma Bridge, Kuakata sea beach
Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing
Iran's military warns US against threats to use force
Saudi opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel: statement
AL to observe Hasina's imprisonment anniv today
Bell of AL govt's fall starts ringing: Fakhrul
BNP turns into a fallen political party: Quader


Latest News
Be prepared for fresh Covid-19 waves, WHO chief scientist warns
Mild heatwave sweeps 19 districts
US to resume International Space Station flights with Russia
Falling crane kills BRT project worker in Gazipur
Headmaster, UNO thrashed by AL men who grabbed fish enclosures
Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day Saturday
Bangladesh can become bankrupt: GM Quader
GM Quader, Rizvi makings comments like uneducated persons: Hasan
Ranil Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president
Edible oil prices fall by Tk 35 a litre at Khatunganj
Most Read News
Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, over 100 injured
Martyrdom of Professor Shamsuzzoha
Crucial verdict on Myanmar genocide case coming soon
Indian pop singer Daler Mehndi jailed
Sri Lankan president resigns, Parliament to convene
Sri Lanka army soldiers stands guard near the parliament building
Yellen says Russia has no place at G20
Can motorbike ban restore discipline on high ways?
Two unidentified bodies recovered from Dhaka streets
Are parents to accuse for children’s behaviour?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft